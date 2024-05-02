Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,138,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

