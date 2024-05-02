Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Short Interest Up 7.1% in April

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,220,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 11,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $259.70 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

