Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Short Interest Up 7.1% in April

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,220,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 11,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications stock opened at $259.70 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
