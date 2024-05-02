ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,550,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 25,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

IBN stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 67,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

