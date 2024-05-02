Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $506,000 Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $51.37 and a 1 year high of $77.83.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJW Group

About SJW Group

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.