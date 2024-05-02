Cwm LLC Sells 5,178 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $43.49 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

