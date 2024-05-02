Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 2,680 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $18.64.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

