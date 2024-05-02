International Business Machines (IBM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/1/2024 – International Business Machines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $179.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $215.00 to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – International Business Machines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2024 – International Business Machines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $165.00 to $186.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $164.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.87. The company has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in International Business Machines by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

