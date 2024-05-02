MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 1,117.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the third quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MillerKnoll stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.