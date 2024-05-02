Overbrook Management Corp Sells 1,033 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.1% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 79,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,154,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $191.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The company has a market cap of $551.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

