Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
