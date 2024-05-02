Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

About Polar Power

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

