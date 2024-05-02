StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.16 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

