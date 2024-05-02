Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Owens Corning (OC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) in the last few weeks:
- 4/25/2024 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2024 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $154.00 to $172.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2024 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $175.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2024 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $169.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2024 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $169.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2024 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $167.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OC opened at $168.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.07. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $103.41 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.47.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.
