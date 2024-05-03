Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 98,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,760,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

XMLV stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $794.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $56.59.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

