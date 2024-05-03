Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

