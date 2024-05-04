Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:JPM opened at $190.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $547.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.84.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
