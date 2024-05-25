Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TITN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of TITN stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

