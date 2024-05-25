Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

