Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to ~$1.22-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Trading raised Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 2.1 %

SCVL stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.57. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $300.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,829.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at $652,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

