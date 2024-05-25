Richard Crowe Sells 180 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BAH stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.84 and its 200 day moving average is $138.89. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

