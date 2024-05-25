Intuit Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the software maker on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Intuit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intuit to earn $13.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Intuit stock opened at $606.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

