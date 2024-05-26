Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $16.53 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,635 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $24.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

