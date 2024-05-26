Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB opened at $98.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,042. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

