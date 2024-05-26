Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 3,299 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,830 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.66 and its 200 day moving average is $124.93. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

