Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-11% yr/yr to ~$11.5-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE BAH opened at $158.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.