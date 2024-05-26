King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $201,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.49. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.17.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
