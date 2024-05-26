King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $201,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.49. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.17.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.