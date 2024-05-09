Brokers Set Expectations for Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.34. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $97,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

