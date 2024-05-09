Singular Research Comments on FSD Pharma Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (CVE:HUG)

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma Inc. (CVE:HUG – Free Report) – Singular Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for FSD Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Singular Research analyst B. Cook forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Singular Research currently has a “Buy-Venture” rating on the stock. Singular Research also issued estimates for FSD Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

FSD Pharma Stock Performance

FSD Pharma (CVE:HUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

