Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 955 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

