FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Autodesk Issued By DA Davidson

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Autodesk in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison now anticipates that the software company will post earnings per share of $6.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.91. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.59.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $259.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

