What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for RXRX FY2027 Earnings?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year. The consensus estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

