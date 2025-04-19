The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Price

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

