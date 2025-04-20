Analysts Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target at $208.76

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.86.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $148.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.39. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

