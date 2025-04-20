Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 313.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Sable Offshore worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 153.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 72,694 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE SOC opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

