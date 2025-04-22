LSI Industries (LYTS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $129.72 million for the quarter.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LSI Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $459.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.70.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

