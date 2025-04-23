Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMR. B. Riley began coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The RMR Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RMR opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 135.34%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

