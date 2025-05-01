Mariner LLC Increases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 164,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $14,435,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 31,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,137,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average is $113.57.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,658.39. This represents a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

