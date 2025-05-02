Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stingray Group
Stingray Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 19,800 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.43, for a total transaction of C$166,854.60. Also, Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 10,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total value of C$84,751.00. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Stingray Group Company Profile
Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.