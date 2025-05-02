XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Sify Technologies Limited has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.75 million, a P/E ratio of 113.50, a P/E/G ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

