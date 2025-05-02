XTX Topco Ltd Invests $38,000 in Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RITR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RITR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Reitar Logtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RITR opened at $3.75 on Friday. Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

About Reitar Logtech

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems.

