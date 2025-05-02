XTX Topco Ltd Invests $38,000 in Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RITR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RITR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Reitar Logtech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RITR opened at $3.75 on Friday. Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.
About Reitar Logtech
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reitar Logtech
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RITR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Reitar Logtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reitar Logtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.