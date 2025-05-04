Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 6,387.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,387.50 ($84.78).

Several research firms recently commented on AHT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($92.91) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ashtead Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,750 ($89.59) to GBX 4,125 ($54.75) in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Renata Ribeiro purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,932 ($52.19) per share, for a total transaction of £5,898 ($7,828.51). 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 4,079 ($54.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 3,477 ($46.15) and a one year high of GBX 6,448 ($85.59). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,185.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,050.25.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 77.20 ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 21.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 363.5658915 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

