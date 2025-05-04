National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

NGG stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. National Grid has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

