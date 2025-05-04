HC Wainwright Lowers AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Price Target to $12.00

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AC Immune by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

