HC Wainwright Lowers AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Price Target to $12.00

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.89 EPS.
AC Immune Price Performance
Shares of ACIU stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.98.
AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
AC Immune Company Profile
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
