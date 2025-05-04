Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of Silvaco Group worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Silvaco Group in the third quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SVCO opened at $5.59 on Friday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $161.02 million and a PE ratio of -3.56.

In other Silvaco Group news, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,461,105 shares in the company, valued at $52,933,191.30. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SVCO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

