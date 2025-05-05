Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $538.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.87. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OFIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Orthofix Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $71,164.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,262.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jorge Andres Cedron sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,790.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,675. This represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,475 shares of company stock worth $128,065. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

