What is B. Riley’s Estimate for MDGL FY2028 Earnings?

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $42.69 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($23.47) per share.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.38) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.33.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $315.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of -0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.37. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $200.08 and a 52 week high of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.32, for a total transaction of $4,817,049.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,440.96. This trade represents a 79.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total value of $5,375,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,324.40. This represents a 89.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $10,610,594. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $16,615,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

