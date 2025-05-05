ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives $18.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. Citigroup downgraded ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in ProAssurance by 307.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 64,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65,325 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,316,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of -0.09.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. Research analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

