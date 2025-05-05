ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives $18.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. Citigroup downgraded ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProAssurance
Institutional Trading of ProAssurance
ProAssurance Stock Performance
Shares of PRA opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of -0.09.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. Research analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ProAssurance Company Profile
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProAssurance
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Western Digital: Is the Storage Sector Set for a Rebound?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Wingstop Stock Jumps on Q1 Beat, Expansion Outlook
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Energy Stocks Like Exxon and Hess Are Back in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.