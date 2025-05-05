Brokerages Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Target Price at $37.67

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

AB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $838.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.02%.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

