Q1 EPS Forecast for Sun Life Financial Lowered by Analyst

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLF. StockNews.com cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cormark raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5876 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3,230.7% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 352,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after buying an additional 341,577 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 46.2% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 70,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $395,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.