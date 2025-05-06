Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Citigroup

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $110.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $132.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,333.42. This represents a 49.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,760.04. This trade represents a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

