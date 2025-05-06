Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Bank of America cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HOG opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $315.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 52.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

